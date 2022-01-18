FILE - Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board, speaks during a news conference, Oct. 3, 2019, in Windsor Locks, Conn. Amid a sharp spike in traffic fatalities, Homendy, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, the nation’s top safety investigator, says a widely cited government statistic that 94% of serious crashes are solely due to driver error, is misleading and that the Transportation Department should stop using it. She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she’s surprised the language remains on the department’s website. (AP Photo/Chris Ehrmann, File)