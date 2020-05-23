People ride the Roller Coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Farmington, Utah. After a season break that was extended for months by COVID-19 restrictions, Utah's amusement park, Lagoon, reopened for business just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Lagoon officials said a new reservation system is in place to help manage social distancing and avoid crowding at the park entrance, and capacity will be limited to about 15% of its usual maximum volume. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)