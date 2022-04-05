Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The latest round of storms to pound the South prompted a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what forecasters said could be two days of violent weather in the region. More than 55,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning from eastern Texas to southern Mississippi after storms. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)