President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to visit Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, N.C., Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington. President Trump’s lawyers filed fresh arguments Monday to try to block or severely limit a criminal subpoena for his tax records, calling it harassment of the president. Lawyers filed a rewritten lawsuit in Manhattan federal court to challenge the subpoena by Manhattan's state prosecutor on grounds they believe conform with how the U.S. Supreme Court said the subpoena can be contested. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)