FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2009, file photo, Cobby, a male chimpanzee, plays with pumpkins during the San Francisco Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' Halloween celebration in San Francisco. Cobby, the oldest male chimpanzee living in an accredited North American zoo died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. He was 63. Cobby, had been a hand-reared performing chimpanzee before he was brought to the San Francisco zoo in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels, File)