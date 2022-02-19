U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during a media conference following his meeting with Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, acting as Minister of National Defense, at the Defense Ministry in Vilniusat the Defense Ministry in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Austin is meeting with Lithuanian officials including President Nauseda, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, as acting Minister of National Defense. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)