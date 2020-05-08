Johnnie Henry, president of the Navajo Nation's Church Rock chapter house community center, hauls drinking water to neighbors in Gallup, N.M., Thursday, May 7, 2020. Henry says that a lockdown at Gallup in response to the spread of the coronavirus came as a suprise to many Navajo Nation residents who depend on Gallup for supplies they can't access. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham renewed the lockdown order amid concerns about the rapid transmission of COVID-19 in the area. Gallup and surrounding McKinley County are one of the worst rural hot spots for coronavirus infections in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)