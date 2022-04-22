FILE - Emma Mino holds an electoral poster of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Le Temple-De-Bretagne, western France. Marine Le Pen’s vision for France if the far-right leader wins Sunday’s runoff presidential election would include a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, schoolchildren in uniforms and laws passed by referendum. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)