FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in the retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. Close to 90,000 sex-abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America as the deadline arrived Monday, Nov. 16 for filing claims in the BSA’s bankruptcy case. The number far exceeded initial projections of lawyers across the United States who have been signing up clients in the case since the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February in the face of hundreds of lawsuits. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)