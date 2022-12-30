FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)