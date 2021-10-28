FILE - In this Thursday Oct. 14, 2021, file photo, protesters at City Hall condemn Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to phase out the Gifted and Talented (G&T) public school program in New York. Public school programs for the gifted and talented are garnering increased scrutiny nationwide, as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)