Visitors view the Chinese military's J-16D electronic warfare airplane, left, and the KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft at right during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province. With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been stepping up its harassment of the island it claims as its own, showing an new intensity and sophistication as it asserts its territorial claims in the region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)