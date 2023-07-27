In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized passenger boat as they undergo rescue operations at Binangonan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 27, 2023. A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)