Cleaning worker Anthoula Dimitra Pagouni, 30, wears protective gear before entering an ICU at the Sotiria Thoracic Diseases Hospital in Athens, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The cleaners of coronavirus intensive care units run a daily gauntlet of infection risks to ensure that ICUs run smoothly, and they are critical to preventing the spread of disease in hospitals. But their status as unskilled laborers in a behind-the-scenes role has left them out of the public eye. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)