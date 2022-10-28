In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use boats to evacuate residents from flooded areas due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Parang, Maguindanao province, southern Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. Floodwaters rapidly rose in many low-lying villages, forcing some villagers to climb to their roofs, where they were rescued by army troops, police and volunteers, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)