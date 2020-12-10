FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Thirteen years after its founders first rented air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment, Airbnb is making its long-awaited stock market debut. The home sharing company priced its shares at $68 apiece late Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 giving it an overall value of $47 billion. Starting Thursday, it will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “ABNB.” (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)