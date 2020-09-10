CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire state health commissioner said Thursday that there have been no cases of the coronavirus linked to President Donald Trump’s rally two weeks ago, and only one person who attended another large event - Motorcycle Week in Laconia - has since tested positive.
About 1,400 people attended the president’s rally in an airport hangar in Londonderry Aug. 28. Many were not wearing masks, despite Gov. Chris Sununu’s order making them mandatory for gatherings of more than 100 people.
Sununu was asked a few days later “what did it make you feel” to see people ignoring the mandate, and said he felt frustrated, just as he does when he sees someone grocery shopping without a mask.
On Thursday, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said officials aren’t aware of any attendees testing positive after the rally. Asked if passing someone in a grocery store was equivalent to sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with others for several hours, she said, “Any time you’re within six feet people of someone and not wearing a mask, you increase your risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
The annual Motorcycle Week was held Aug. 22 to 30, and Shibinette said she knows of one attendee who has tested positive. In contrast, health officials across 12 states have found more than 300 people with infections who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in August.
