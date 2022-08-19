Mosquito Joe lead technician Damien Ysasi sprays a mixture of essential oil insecticides in a yard in Cascade Township near Grand Rapids, Mich., on July 20, 2022. As climate change widens the insect's range and lengthens its prime season, more Americans are resorting to the booming industry of professional extermination. But the chemical bombardment worries scientists who fear over-use of pesticides is harming pollinators and worsening a growing threat to birds that eat insects. (AP Photo/John Flesher)