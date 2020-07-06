Restaurant workers Alvyn Lopez, left, and Maria Lindo watch for customers as they stand outside Aura at Books & Books, Monday, July 6, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed Lincoln Road. In Miami-Dade County, population 2.7 million, Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered the closing of restaurants and certain other indoor places, including vacation rentals, seven weeks after they were allowed to reopen. Beaches will reopen on Tuesday after being closed over the weekend. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)