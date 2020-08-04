FILE - People wearing face masks pass by newlyweds kissing as they posing for wedding photos at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing on July 2, 2020. Now that weddings have slowly cranked up under a patchwork of ever-shifting restrictions, horror stories from vendors are rolling in. Many are desperate to work after the coronavirus put an abrupt end to their incomes and feel compelled to put on their masks, grab their cameras and hope for the best. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)