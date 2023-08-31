Carol Giuliani, who is a member of the Dementia-Friendly Airports Working group and works as a travel companion for seniors with dementia, walks through Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after bringing a client from Minnesota Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Phoenix. “Ninety percent of the time it’s a family member that hires me,” said Giuliani, while seated at Phoenix Sky Harbor after escorting an elderly man on a flight. “The one I did today, (the wife) was like ‘thank you, thank you, thank you!’... I know how to pace it so that he gets safely and comfortably back home.” (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)