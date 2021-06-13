FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2009, file photo, U.S. soldiers from the 5th Striker Brigades walk next to armored vehicles as they arrive at their base on the outskirts of Spin Boldak, about 100 kilometers (63 miles) southeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts bid a symbolic farewell to Afghanistan on Monday, June 14, in their last summit before America winds up its longest “forever war” and the military pulls out for good. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)