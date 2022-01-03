Chris Yeung, founder and chief writer of Citizen News waves to journalists after a press conference outside his office in Hong Kong Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Hong Kong online news site said Sunday that it would cease operations in light of deteriorating press freedoms, days after police raided and arrested seven people for sedition at a separate pro-democracy news outlet. Citizen News announced its decision in a Facebook post Sunday. It said it would stop updating its site on Jan. 4, and it would be shuttered after that. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)