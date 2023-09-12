FILE - Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the Talon Metals Corporation drilling site, June 7, 2023, near Tamarack, Minn. The Department of Defense on Tuesday, Sept. 12, awarded $20.6 million to developers of the proposed Talon nickel mine in Minnesota under a program to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals. (Ben Hovland/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)