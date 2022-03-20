Violinist Michael Ferri, left, accompanies mezzo-soprano Karolina Wojteczko in a performance of traditional Ukrainian chants and folk songs during a benefit concert for Ukraine at St. Thomas More Catholic chapel in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Wojteczko, a native of Poland, was inspired to organize the concert by the distress she has noticed among both Eastern European and American friends. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)