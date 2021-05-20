From left, Vedika Jawa, Anika Garikipati, Monica Quintana and Caitlin Starmer pose with freshly baked desserts inside the Abode Services homeless shelter in Fremont, Calif., on April 13, 2018. Jawa, a high school junior, distributes sweets to 15 shelters through a nonprofit she started when she was 13. (Abode Services via AP)