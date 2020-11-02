FILE - Filmgoers attend the "Nomadland" screening at the Queens Drive-In at the New York Hall of Science during the 58th New York Film Festival in New York on Sept. 26, 2020. After a historic season, winter is coming at the drive-in. Summer and early fall have seen the old drive-in transformed into a surprisingly elastic omnibus of pandemic-era gathering. Red-carpet premieres that would normally consume Lincoln Center uprooted to drive-ins. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)