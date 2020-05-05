This undated booking photo provided by the Genesee County prosecutor's office shows Sharmel Teague. State police are investigating whether a security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, 43, at a Flint, Mich., Family Dollar store was fatally shot because he refused to allow a customer to enter without wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. Teague, who is in custody, her husband Larry Teague, and her adult son Ramonyea Bishop, both fugitives, have been charged in the fatal shooting of Munerlyn. (Genesee County Prosecutor's Office via AP)