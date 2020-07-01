FILE - In this March 27, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence. The assessment was included in at least one of Trump’s written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)