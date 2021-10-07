Natalie Walters, 53, holds a photo of her parents, Jack and Joey Walters, near her home in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Walters' father, who was staying at the Loretto Health and Rehabilitation nursing home in Syracuse, died of COVID-19 in December 2020. The facility's staffing has declined during the pandemic and Walters wonders if poor staffing played a role in her father's infection or death. Nationwide, one-third of U.S. nursing homes have fewer nurses and aides than before COVID-19 began ravaging their facilities, an Associated Press analysis of federal data finds. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)