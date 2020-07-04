FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, police stand in front of protesters gathered outside Portland Police Union headquarters in Portland, Ore. Thousands of protesters in the liberal and predominantly white city have taken to the streets peacefully every day for more than five weeks to decry police brutality, but recent violence by smaller groups is creating a deep schism in the protest movement and prompting allegations that white protesters are co-opting the moment. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, File)