FILE - U.S. Senate Republican candidate Mike Gibbons gives a response during Ohio's U.S. Senate Republican Primary debate, March 28, 2022, at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. The first multi-state contest of the 2022 midterm election season takes place Tuesday, May 3. Ohio voters will decide governor nominees and one of the most contentious and expensive Republican U.S. Senate primaries in the nation. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)