Jen Easterly, Director of Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaks during the summer conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State on July 7, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La., as Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana Secretary of State listens. Election officials have a long list of challenges as they prepare for the upcoming midterms. They face a myriad of threats, both foreign and domestic, as they work to protect voting systems and run a smooth election. (AP Photo/Christina A. Cassidy)