Former officer Mohamed Noor makes his way to the podium to address Judge Kathryn Quaintance at the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape happening behind her home was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in prison — the most the judge could impose but less than half the 12½ years he was sentenced to for his murder conviction that was overturned last month. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)