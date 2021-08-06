FILE - In this July 29, 2021 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson stands next to a chart displaying COVID-19 hospitalization data as he speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. An Arkansas judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, issued a preliminary injunction against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)