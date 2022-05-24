FILE - This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Sam, center right, in the Atlantic Ocean, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, federal meteorologists say the Atlantic should expect another extra busy hurricane season in 2022. Tuesday's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms, with six to 10 becoming hurricanes. (NOAA via AP, File)