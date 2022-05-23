FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is comforted by her boyfriend Ben Smith, left, and Christa Brown during a demonstration outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala. First-time attendee Woodson spoke through tears as she described being abused sexually by a Southern Baptist minister. A blistering report on the Southern Baptist Convention’s mishandling of sex abuse allegations, released on Sunday, May 23, 2022, is raising the prospect that the denomination, for the first time, will create a publicly accessible database of pastors and other church personnel known to be abusers. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)