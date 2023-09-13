Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes question from reporters after a closed-door Democratic strategy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Schumer hopes to pass legislation within the next year that both encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and mitigates its biggest risks. He is convening a meeting of prominent technology executives to ask them how Congress should do it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)