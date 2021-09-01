In this Aug. 21, 2021, image taken from video, firearms instructors, left, and right, teach female customers on the shooting range at the Recoil Firearms store in Taylor, Mich. About 1,000 or so mostly Black women took part in free weekend gun safety and shooting lessons at two Detroit-area ranges. Black women increasingly are considering gun ownership for personal protection, according to industry experts and gun rights advocates. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)