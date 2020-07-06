FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a W-4 form is viewed in New York. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15. The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is rapidly approaching. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)