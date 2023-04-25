FILE - People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9, 2021. General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)