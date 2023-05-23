The Rev. Bill Farmer preaches to his congregation at the Grace Methodist Church Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Homosassa Springs, Fla. Farmer came out of retirement to serve as the church's pastor. The group's previous congregation “was a good church,” Farmer said, and he wished it well. But “my struggle was with the United Methodist structure, what’s going on with the United States, particularly." (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)