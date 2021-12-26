An airliner takes an approach through storm clouds to Hollywood Burbank Airport, in Burbank, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to pound the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)