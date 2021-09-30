Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Republicans balked when Democrats passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, calling it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. But now that GOP governors and local leaders have the money in hand, they're using it for things on their wish lists, too. Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share of coronavirus relief funds toward building new prisons in what Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)