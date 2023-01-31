FILE - In this image from video released and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, Tyre Nichols lies on the ground during a brutal attack by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. The beating and death of Nichols by members of a plainclothes anti-crime task force has renewed scrutiny on the squads often involved in a disproportionate number of use of force incidents and civilian complaints. (City of Memphis via AP, File)