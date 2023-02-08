FILE - In this image from video released and partially redacted by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nichols lies on the ground during a brutal attack by Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis. Officials said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that a total of 13 Memphis officers could end up being disciplined in connection with the violent arrest of Nichols, as city council members expressed frustration with the city’s police and fire chiefs during a meeting for not moving quickly on specific policy reforms in the month since Nichols’ brutal beating. (City of Memphis via AP, File)