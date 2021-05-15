FILE - In this Tuesday, May 11, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom joins a cleanup effort in Los Angeles. Newsom on Tuesday proposed $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness in the state into housing and to "functionally end family homelessness" within five years. A fading coronavirus crisis and an astounding windfall of tax dollars have reshuffled California's emerging recall election, allowing Democratic Gov. Newsom to talk of a mask-free future and propose billions in new spending for schools and businesses as he looks to fend off Republicans who depict him as a foppish failure. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)