FILE— This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor go on trial in Tokyo on Monday, June 14, 2021, on suspicion they helped Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail in Japan and escape to Lebanon in December 2019. (DHA via AP, File)