FILE - In this May 21, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, prepares to fly over Southwest Asia. Two American bomber aircraft have flown over a swath of the Middle East, sending what U.S. officials say is a message of deterrence to Iran. The flight of the two massive B-52H Stratofortress bombers over the region on Thursday was the second such mission in less than a month. It was designed to underscore America’s continuing commitment to the Middle East even as President Donald Trump's administration withdraws thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan. (Senior Airman Keifer Bowes/U.S. Air Force via AP)