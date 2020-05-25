FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, runners take part in the New York City Marathon in New York. Non-profit organizations across the country are scrambling to keep their causes front of mind in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing measures brought on by the coronavirus have forced non-profits that use participatory events like charity walks and runs as fundraisers are getting creative. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)